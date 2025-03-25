Alphabet: 2 Reasons To Buy The Dip In This Incredible Long-Term Compounder (Rating Upgrade)

PropNotes
7K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Alphabet's excellent financial performance, including significant revenue and net income growth, along with copious share buybacks, showcase its potential as a long-term compounder.
  • Despite fears around competition in AI and search, Alphabet's integrated, AI-powered products and services continue to drive user satisfaction and revenue growth.
  • Current valuation metrics indicate GOOG is attractively priced, making it a compelling buy opportunity at ~5.8x sales and ~21x income.
  • Given GOOG's robust growth, diversified revenue streams, and attractive valuation, we upgrade GOOG to a 'Strong Buy'.

a Xiaomi smartphone that displays a collection of Google applications, Indonesia, 11 May 2024.

Anzz Media

Over the last year or so, we've put out a number of bullish articles on Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL, TSX:GOOG:CA).

In those articles, we've consistently laid out the bull case for shares of the tech

This article was written by

PropNotes
7K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors.With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns.All of the analysis we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere.Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News