In 2024, Asia’s high yield, USD-denominated bond market saw the lowest new issuance in a decade. The rock-bottom issuance rate, or the rate at which new bonds are added to the market, was driven by uncertainty surrounding rates, the availability of cheaper funding
Asia High Yield: Issuance Slump In 2024 Creates Appreciation Potential
Summary
- The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income USD Bond ETF provides exposure to USD-denominated high yield debt securities issued by companies in Asia.
- In 2024, Asia’s high yield bond market, as defined by KHYB, outperformed both the global investment grade and high yield bond markets on a total return basis.
- KHYB's strong total return was primarily driven by income from the fund's monthly distributions, which accounted for 7.1% of the fund's 10.5% total return.
- We believe Asia high yield USD bonds could be an attractive investment in 2025, especially from a price return perspective due to new issuance reaching a 10-year low in 2024.
Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. KraneShares offers innovative investment solutions tailored to three key pillars: China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. Our team is determined to provide industry-leading, differentiated, and high-conviction investment strategies that offer access to key market trends. Our mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to capture the importance of these themes as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|KHYB
|-
|-
|KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income USD Bond ETF