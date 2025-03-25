Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) will report its Q4 earnings results on Thursday following the close of market. In prior coverage on the stock, I provided LULU with a neutral outlook due in part to the company’s softer sales
Lululemon Q4 Earnings Preview: Monitoring U.S. Sales Trends And International Exposure
Summary
- Lululemon is set to report its Q4 financial results on Thursday after the close of the market.
- Ahead of the release, shares in the athletic apparel maker have lagged the broader markets.
- The stock performance contrasts with the company’s sales trends, which have outperformed expectations in recent periods.
- The outperformance, however, has been driven by the company’s strong international presence, performance that may be tempered in the current political and economic environment.
- I continue to view shares as a hold ahead of the earnings release.
