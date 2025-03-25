The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) is a single stock covered-call selling ETF with a current distribution rate of 91.17%. Basically, the ETF is distributing the option premia proceeds irrespective of whether the trades were profitable
CONY: High Yield, But Proceed With Caution
Summary
- The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF offers a 91.17% distribution rate, driven by Coinbase's volatility, but this doesn't guarantee profitability.
- Despite the high yield, I think Coinbase is a better choice at this point in time because of relatively low implied volatility.
- Current market conditions and seasonal trends suggest Coinbase may perform well in April, making direct ownership more favorable than selling covered calls.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.