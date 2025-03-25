USOI: Fundamentals Pointing Down
Summary
- The USOI ETN's strong distribution yield has offset crude oil's negative fundamentals, delivering 3.4% total returns since September.
- However, with OPEC+ plans to increase production by 2.2 million barrels over two years, increasing oil supply may cap oil prices and act as a headwind.
- Furthermore, President Trump's tariff policies are expected to slow global growth and oil demand, worsening oil price fundamentals.
- I am downgrading the USOI ETN to a hold due to higher supply, lower demand, and the technical breakdown of crude oil prices.
