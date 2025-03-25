Much has happened since I last wrote about Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) with a buy recommendation on November 16, 2024. The stock has done well since that recommendation, up around 70% as of the March 19 market
The Case For Hims & Hers: Diversification And Growth Beyond Semaglutide
Summary
- Hims & Hers has risen 70% since November 2024, outperforming the S&P 500, despite recent regulatory challenges impacting its compounded semaglutide product.
- Its diversified portfolio in men's and women's health, dermatology, and mental health, along with its personalized healthcare solutions, supports long-term growth potential.
- Strong financial performance with a 69% revenue increase in 2024, a growing subscriber base, and improved marketing efficiency highlight H&H's disciplined growth strategy.
- Despite regulatory risks, the company's revenue and EPS growth prospects make it a buy for investors seeking high upside potential.
