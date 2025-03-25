The CME Comex is the Exchange where futures are traded for gold, silver, and other commodities. The CME also allows futures buyers to turn their contracts into physical metal through delivery. You can find more detail on the CME
Comex Delivery Volumes Remain At Very High Levels
Summary
- The Comex has seen unprecedented delivery volume in gold since the election as highlighted last month and the month before.
- As we approach April, the silver contract is well above trend, which demonstrates that the physical demand is not slowing down.
- London gold inventory levels are the lowest in at least 5 years, with silver at the lowest in 10 years.
