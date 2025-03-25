The stock market continues to trade in a very volatile fashion, reacting sharply to the latest news on President Trump's tariff plans and clues from the Fed on rate direction. Throughout the noise, I'm committed to maintaining long-term holds on great companies and
Twilio: Excellent Value And A Growth Rebound In One Package
Summary
- Shares of Twilio are in correction territory yet again despite a robust FY25 outlook, creating another well-timed buying opportunity.
- Twilio's FY25 guidance includes 7-8% revenue growth and a staggering 25-29% y/y growth rate in FCF.
- The company has achieved significant improvement in organic revenue growth and net revenue retention rates over the past two quarters.
- Management's $2 billion share buyback program, fully fundable by current cash, signals strong belief in Twilio's undervaluation.
- TWLO stock remains cheap at ~3x revenue and ~18x FCF.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.