The FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF (BATS:QLC) is a fund that relies on a multi-factor methodology to select stocks based on quality, value, and momentum indicators. The fund’s holdings reflect a tilt toward financial strength and below-average valuations, with large
QLC: A Multi-Factor Fund With Reasonable Valuation And Returns Outpacing The Broader Equity Market
Summary
- The FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF uses a multi-factor approach focusing on quality, value, and momentum, with significant holdings in tech giants like Apple and Microsoft.
- Despite strong historical performance, QLC faces near-term challenges from inflation risks and economic growth uncertainties, testing its quality tilt.
- QLC offers a balanced sector allocation, with a notable overweight in technology and communication services, and a below-average valuation compared to the Russell 1000 index.
- QLC has consistently outperformed the broader market with a robust strategy, making it a prudent choice for long-term investors seeking defensiveness amid macroeconomic uncertainties.
