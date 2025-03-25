Love it or hate it, it's been impossible to ignore Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price action recently. Whether you're a long-term Musk bull, or a newly appointed member of the Musk hate club, the company's stock
Tesla: Generational Buy, Or Sinking Ship?
Summary
- Elon Musk's recent political antics have spurred brand backlash for Tesla, which many believe will lead to long-term headwinds for shareholders.
- At the same time, shares of TSLA have sunk more than 50% from highs, which has led to some analysts arguing that investors should 'buy the dip'.
- Which group is right? In this article, we'll explore Tesla's financials, outlook and valuation in depth to tell you what we think.
- In sum, we feel as though TSLA shares are currently priced in a "No Man's Land", which ultimately informs our 'Hold' Rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.