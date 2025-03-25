Private Equity Inflows To Cybersecurity Soar As Google's $32B Deal Adds Tailwind

Mar. 25, 2025 6:00 AM ET, , , ,
Markit
3.31K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Global private equity and venture capital investments in cybersecurity have reached $950 million across 21 deals so far in 2025 and are well-positioned to exceed 2024 levels.
  • The analysis includes companies offering solutions for securing enterprise systems and data through identity access, authentication and authorization.
  • Private equity interest in the sector could be amplified following the recent venture capital mega exit of cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc. in a proposed $32 billion sale to Google, announced March 18.

Diverse Professionals Brainstorming on a Glass Wall with Sticky Notes

LaylaBird

Global private equity and venture capital investments in cybersecurity have reached $950 million across 21 deals so far in 2025 and are well-positioned to exceed 2024 levels.

The aggregate transaction value in identity and access management — a key area

This article was written by

Markit
3.31K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
PEX--
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
PSP--
Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF
LBO--
WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News