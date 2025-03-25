CVR Energy: Robust Refinery Mid-Cycle, Hold For Lower Valuation

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI ) has the potential to return to the $30 range if the dividend is reinstated, driven by its diversified income streams which can capitalize on positive developments in the oil, fertilizer and now biofuel markets. The valuation should

I am a data scientist in credit risk modelling by trade and a value investor in my spare time. I like to research companies to look for undervalued opportunities, seeking simple, stable businesses, where the past is likely to be a good indicator of future performance. I have been investing globally for 7 years and I am based in London.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.