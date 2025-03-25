Clearway Energy: Solid Operations And Potential Appreciation On The Horizon

SL Investments
3.14K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Clearway Energy will likely see a strong macroeconomic tailwind in 2025 as the Federal Reserve moves to cut the federal funds rate.
  • The company's strong operations and a robust project pipeline are expected to drive significant DPS growth.
  • Strong DPS growth outlook will amplify the potential macroeconomic tailwind.

wind energy mills

elebeZoom/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Macroeconomic uncertainties are residing over the current market, and uncertainties could reasonably be seen as a risk to a significant portion of investors. As such, to capitalize on the current environment, I believe that buying Clearway Energy (

This article was written by

SL Investments
3.14K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CWEN.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CWEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CWEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CWEN
--
CWEN.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News