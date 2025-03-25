filmestria

Shell (SHEL) eyes bigger shareholder payouts with LNG bets, leaner spending. (00:24) Tesla’s (TSLA) Europe sales plummet again, market share shrinks amid anti-Musk backlash. (01:32) Krispy Kreme (DNUT) expands to Brazil as the brand continues to eye global opportunities. (02:34)

This is an abridged transcript.

Ahead of its Capital Markets Day 2025 event, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) announced plans to boost shareholder returns through the end of the decade, emphasizing share buybacks while maintaining a 4% per annum progressive dividend policy.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) plans to expand its liquefied natural gas sales by 4% to 5% annually until 2030, while lowering its spending to $20-22 billion per year through 2028 in a bid to “deliver more value with less emissions.”

The London-based energy firm also plans to expand top line production across its combined Upstream and Integrated Gas business by 1% per year to 2030.

These efforts will enable Shell to boost shareholder distributions from 30%-40% previously to 40%-50% of cash flow from operations.

The company has also increased its structural cost reduction target from $2-3 billion by the end of 2025 to a cumulative $5-7 billion by the end of 2028, compared to 2022.

Sales of new Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) cars in Europe plunged again in February amid buyer backlash over Elon Musk’s role in Donald Trump’s administration, with market share down year-on-year.

The company registered 16,888 new cars in February, down 40% from a year ago, with market shares now at 1.8%, from 2.8% last year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Tesla's sales plunged nearly 43% in the first two months of the year, while industry-wide new battery-electric car sales grew by 28.4% in the same period, capturing 15.2% of total EU market share.

European electric car sales were up 26% this February, compared to the same month last year.

In January, Tesla's sales across Europe fell 45% to 9,945 units.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) announced the company's official launch in Brazil to mark a milestone in the brand’s global expansion. The chain will open its first shop in a neighborhood in São Paulo in late April.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) plans to use a capital-light franchise strategy in Brazil in partnership with Ipiranga's AmPm, which is known as the largest chain of convenience stores in Brazil.

Currently, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) operates in 40 countries worldwide, utilizing a mix of company-owned stores, franchise partnerships, and retail distribution points.

Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) are down 45% year-to-date and are swapping hands close to their all-time low of $5.31.

International Paper (IP) will hold an Investor Day in New York City. The event will include presentations given by CEO Andy Silvernail, along with other members of executive management.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) +13% – Shares surged after the company signed a non-binding deal with Crypto.com to launch a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) later this year through its fintech brand Truth.Fi.

