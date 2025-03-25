In 2024, the S&P 500 delivered a total return of 25%, while gold finished the year up 27%. This marks the first time in recent financial history in which gold and stocks achieved gains exceeding 25% within the
Gold Vs. The S&P 500
Summary
- In 2024, the S&P 500 delivered a total return of 25%, while gold finished the year up 27%.
- During the nine years when the S&P 500 posted negative returns, gold outperformed in eight of them, averaging returns of 19.4% compared to -15.3% by the S&P 500.
- Equities showed market resilience by skyrocketing in a tumultuous 2024, but gold rallied on inflation concerns, central bank demand, and geopolitical uncertainty.
I'm founder of the Gold Standard Institute USA in Phoenix, Arizona, and CEO of precious metals fund manager Monetary Metals. I created DiamondWare, a technology company which I sold to Nortel Networks in 2008.