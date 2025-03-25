Fidelity Freedom Income Fund Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
664 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The fourth quarter of 2024 was volatile for most asset classes against a backdrop of the U.S. election, surging dollar strength, sticky inflation and rising interest rates in some markets.
  • Active asset allocation decisions detracted from the Fund's performance versus the Fidelity Freedom® 2030 Composite Index in Q4, whereas the investment performance of the underlying portfolios contributed.
  • Most underlying building-block portfolios across all asset classes outperformed or performed roughly in-line with their respective benchmark for the quarter.
  • The Fund's glide path and strategic asset allocation reflect our long-term views and insights on participant needs, diversification and capital markets.

Red beach chair on white blank calendar background copy space.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Summary

Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity Freedom Income Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.47%2 -2.40% 4.34% 4.34% 0.03% 2.37% 3.31%
Bloomberg

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
664 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FFFAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FFFAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFFAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News