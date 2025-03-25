FX Market Calm On The Surface, Angst Below

Mar. 25, 2025 7:22 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500, DXY, USDOLLAR, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Marc Chandler
16.86K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The US dollar is consolidating its recent gains against the G10 currencies in quiet and relatively uneventful turnover.
  • The Stoxx 600 in Europe is trying to snap a three-day decline, while US index futures are paring yesterday's strong gains.
  • The Dollar Index held last Friday's low in the yesterday's pullback and was better bid in North America.

Background stock market and finance economic

MarsYu

Overview

The US dollar is consolidating its recent gains against the G10 currencies in quiet and relatively uneventful turnover. There continue to be mixed signals about the US tariffs threatened for next week. President Trump himself said that auto tariffs

This article was written by

Marc Chandler
16.86K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News