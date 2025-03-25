Near the beginning of the year, I published a series of articles outlining sector rotation in commercial real estate. More specifically, I discussed the ongoing rotation between industrial and data centers and how commercial real estate funds like Vanguard
Equinix Falls As Data Center Demand Tempers
Summary
- Equinix's valuation had become unreasonable due to strong AI sector tailwinds, leading to a Sell rating despite strong fundamentals in January.
- EQIX's share price has declined 15% from its peak, returning to a more rational valuation midpoint with forward FFO per share now at 30x.
- Shifting demand in the data center sector, particularly from large tech companies like Microsoft, has tempered the previously unlimited growth expectations.
- EQIX stock is now upgraded to a Hold as the data center outlook shifts, indicating a potential consolidation phase similar to post-pandemic industrial space trends.
