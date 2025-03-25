Fidelity Asset Manager 50% Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
664 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Looking overseas, international equities returned -7.58% in Q4, as measured by the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA Index, with all geographic regions within it declining.
  • In Q4, U.S. stocks added to their year-to-date gains, finishing 2024 year with double-digit positive returns. The Fund's fixed-income strategy detracted from relative performance in Q4.
  • Security selection in international equity markets also modestly contributed in the fourth quarter, primarily in emerging markets.

A management team or executive CFO predicting the company"s annual revenue and expenses is part of the budget and financial planning idea. Corporate strategy and yearly plan financing

Umnat Seebuaphan

Performance Summary

Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity Asset Manager 50% Gross Expense Ratio: 0.55%2 -1.94% 8.46% 8.46% 1.41% 5.62% 5.92%
S&P 500 Index

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
664 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FASMX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FASMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FASMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News