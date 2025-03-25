Correction Over? Or More To Go?

Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Is the correction over? To determine that, we need to see evidence of buyers re-entering the market to absorb the sellers’ oversupply of equities.
  • The relative strength index has started improving along with momentum, which triggered a buy signal, yesterday.
  • The difference between successful investing often comes down to the straightforward reality of controlling our emotions and honestly assessing risk.

Question mark covered with green plants

J Studios

The biggest question I have been getting from clients and prospects lately is, “Is the correction over?”

This is not surprising, given that market declines are brutal on emotions. However, as investors, we often forget that, like the laws of gravity,

This article was written by

Lance Roberts
32.1K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News