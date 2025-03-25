SILA Q4: Consistent Income From Health Care REIT

David Johnson
491 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Sila Realty Trust, Inc. is focused on healthcare properties, recently public in 2024.
  • SILA's low net debt of 3.3X and high liquidity, make it a less risky, high-potential investment.
  • SILA's Q4 2024 earnings highlight consistent income, with a 6.18% distribution yield and strong FFO, supporting future growth and acquisitions.
  • SILA's strategic competitive advantages and positive outlook, position it well for future outperformance.
  • In this article, I explain why SILA has the potential to outperform over the long term.

Blue modern clinic interior

Franck-Boston

I rate Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) as a Buy, for income focused investors who are looking for long-term buy and hold real estate investment trusts (REITs). The most important factors that influence my opinion of the REIT are:

This article was written by

David Johnson
491 Followers
David A. Johnson is founder and principal of Endurance Capital Management, a New Jersey Limited Liability Company. As an investor entrepreneur, David invests in stocks, bonds, options, ETFs, REITs, real estate, closed end funds and alternative investment funds such as hedge funds and private credit. With over 30 years’ experience in investing, David holds a Master of Science (MS) Degree in Finance, with a concentration in Investment Analysis, from Boston University, a Certificate in Financial Planning, and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Fordham University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SILA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SILA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SILA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News