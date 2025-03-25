Although I have been writing articles on Seeking Alpha for three years, I never covered Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) because I did not fully understand its potential. It seemed to me to be too complex a company since it operated in many
Amazon: Jeff Bezos' Winning Mentality Is Still Ingrained In This Behemoth
Summary
- Amazon's unique business model focuses on long-term growth over short-term price performance, heavily reinvesting earnings, particularly in AI infrastructure for AWS.
- Below $200 per share, Amazon is a compelling buy for long-term investors, leveraging its reinvestment strategy to enhance its competitive moat and future growth.
- Despite fluctuating profitability, Amazon's aggressive investment strategy positions it as a market leader, especially in Cloud, with AWS alone valued at $1.4 trillion.
- Traditional valuation methods fail for Amazon; using Price/Cash from Operations reveals it’s undervalued, with potential for significant returns as CapEx normalizes.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, GOOG, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.