FPA Queens Road Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

  • The FPA Queens Road Value Fund returned 18.90% in 2024, outperforming the S&P 500 Value Index's 12.29% return, despite a slight underperformance in Q4.
  • We prioritize high-quality compounders with consistent earnings and high returns on capital, aiming for long-term value creation.
  • Our investment strategy aligns with Bessembinder’s findings: a small percentage of stocks drive market gains, emphasizing the importance of holding quality companies.
  • Despite market volatility and valuation challenges, we remain confident in our disciplined, long-term approach and the fundamentals of our portfolio holdings.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

FPA Queens Road Value Fund (“Fund”) returned -2.69% for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to the S&P 500 Value Index (SP500, SPX, “Index”) return of -2.67% for the same period. For the full year

FPA is a Los Angeles-based institutional money management firm practicing a disciplined approach to value investing, prudently seeking superior long-term returns while maintaining a focus on capital preservation. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by FPA, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use FPA's official channels.

