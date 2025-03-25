FPA Queens Road Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The FPA Queens Road Value Fund returned 18.90% in 2024, outperforming the S&P 500 Value Index's 12.29% return, despite a slight underperformance in Q4.
- We prioritize high-quality compounders with consistent earnings and high returns on capital, aiming for long-term value creation.
- Our investment strategy aligns with Bessembinder’s findings: a small percentage of stocks drive market gains, emphasizing the importance of holding quality companies.
- Despite market volatility and valuation challenges, we remain confident in our disciplined, long-term approach and the fundamentals of our portfolio holdings.
FPA is a Los Angeles-based institutional money management firm practicing a disciplined approach to value investing, prudently seeking superior long-term returns while maintaining a focus on capital preservation. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by FPA, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use FPA's official channels.
