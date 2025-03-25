Shopify: More Downside Risks Ahead (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Shopify's stock surged by nearly 20% to an all-time high of $129.38, but later reversed, losing over 31.1% due to weaker Q4 earnings.
- Mixed Q4 results and high operating expenses raise concerns, prompting a downgrade from "strong buy" to "hold" despite strong net income growth.
- Elevated valuations compared to peers like eBay and Amazon create additional risks, making it hard to justify long positions in Shopify.
- Technical analysis shows broken support levels but potential bullish signals; however, I recommend a neutral stance and prefer stocks with better valuations.
