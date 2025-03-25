Shopify: More Downside Risks Ahead (Rating Downgrade)

Income Generator
10.5K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Shopify's stock surged by nearly 20% to an all-time high of $129.38, but later reversed, losing over 31.1% due to weaker Q4 earnings.
  • Mixed Q4 results and high operating expenses raise concerns, prompting a downgrade from "strong buy" to "hold" despite strong net income growth.
  • Elevated valuations compared to peers like eBay and Amazon create additional risks, making it hard to justify long positions in Shopify.
  • Technical analysis shows broken support levels but potential bullish signals; however, I recommend a neutral stance and prefer stocks with better valuations.

Items purchased through online shopping are delivered. 3d rendering

mesh cube

When I last covered Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on November 15th, 2024 with my article “Shopify: Continues Surging Higher”, the stock was in the midst of an incredibly strong rally that began a little over three months earlier. In

This article was written by

Income Generator
10.5K Followers
The Income Machine is driven by market analysis from strategies covering more than two decades of trading experience successfully navigating through a broad variety of asset classes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, WMT, EBAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHOP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHOP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHOP
--
SHOP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News