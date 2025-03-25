Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock price has seen increased volatility during the last couple of months, ranging from $100 per share to as much as $150 per share. It doesn't come to me as a surprise
Nvidia Breaks The Bank Once Again: Strategic Acquisition And Stellar Roadmap
Summary
- I see Nvidia Corporation's stock volatility as a buying opportunity due to advancements in AI, strategic acquisition, and a strong roadmap.
- The acquisition of Gretel enhances Nvidia's position in the market, as synthetic data is highly relevant in the AI training world.
- Nvidia's GTC 2025 conference highlights a roadmap promising significant performance and efficiency gains, reinforcing its dominant market position.
- Despite perceived overvaluation, NVDA's consistent growth and leadership in AI revolution justify continued investment even with a forward-looking EV/EBITDA exceeding 20x.
