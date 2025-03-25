In my last piece on electric-vehicle company NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), ‘NIO Is Getting Ready For A Fantastic 2025’, I pointed to a considerable amount of upside potential as the company began to quickly upscale deliveries
NIO: Potential To 2x Its Market Valuation
Summary
- NIO's ONVO L60 SUV has driven significant delivery growth, reaching 10,000 monthly deliveries by December 2024, and is a key growth lever for 2025.
- Despite impressive sales and vehicle margin improvements, NIO's net losses remain high, posing a significant challenge for the company moving forward.
- NIO's current valuation is seen as undervalued, with potential to double if it can scale deliveries, improve margins, and reduce net losses.
- The investment thesis could turn bearish if NIO's losses widen, growth moderates, or margins dip, impacting investor confidence and the business model.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.