Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 25, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ron Nixon - Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Seth Yon - President, Commercial

Sam Muppalla - Tissue Health Plus

Tyler Palmer - Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

Elizabeth Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Sanara MedTech Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please not that this conference call is being recorded and a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website shortly. The company issued its earnings release earlier today.

Before we begin I would like to remind everyone that certain statements on today's call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information about the risks and uncertainties involving forward-looking statements and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors set forth in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

This call will also include references to certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the earnings materials available on the investor relations portion of our website.

Today's call will be hosted by Ron Nixon, Executive Chairman and CEO; and feature additional remarks from Elizabeth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; Seth Yon, President of Commercial; Tyler Palmer, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer, and Sam Muppalla, who leads Tissue Health Plus.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Nixon. Please go ahead, sir.

Ron Nixon

Thanks, operator, and welcome everyone to our fourth quarter and full-year