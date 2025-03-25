CEO Elon Musk's political activism has ignited a firestorm of polarized sentiment, casting a significant shadow over Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) brand and commercial fortunes. Specifically, critics view Musk’s political forays as a reckless gamble that jeopardizes Tesla's reputation
Tesla's Q1: Shaping Up To Be A Disaster (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Elon Musk's political activism is damaging Tesla's brand, alienating core EV buyers, and contributing to a significant decline in Q1 deliveries and gross margin.
- Tesla's Q1 deliveries are projected to drop 25-30% QoQ and nearly 10% YoY, with Europe seeing a 45% YoY decline.
- Gross margin is expected to fall to 11.1%, leading to a potential operating loss of $200-300 million for Q1 2025.
- Despite the bleak outlook, the robotaxi revolution could potentially rescue TSLA stock, shifting valuation metrics to software-like margins and recurring revenue streams.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.