Bristol-Myers Squibb's Rally Is Well Deserved, Albeit Warranting A Downgrade To Hold

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.54K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • BMY has enjoyed robust capital appreciation over the past few months, significantly aided by the ongoing market rotation to value/ defensive stocks.
  • This is significantly aided by the double beat FQ4'24 performance and the decent FY2025 guidance, as the management drives renewed growth through new portfolios and M&A activities.
  • Despite the higher net debts on balance sheet, we believe that BMY's dividends remain safe as observed in the richer cash flows and recent payout raise.
  • Even so, it remains to be seen how long these stock price gains may last, with the pessimism already peaking and the stock pulling forward much of its upside potential.
  • Combined with the moderating forward dividend yields and lack of bottom-line growth prospects, we believe that a downgrade may be more prudent here.

Red line graph with man

Jonathan Kitchen

BMY Remains Attractively Valued Despite The Recent Rally, Albeit Tempered By The Minimal Growth Prospects Through The Patent Cliff

We previously covered Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) in December 2024, discussing its robust H1'24 stock price

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.54K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News