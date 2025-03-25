Fidelity Corporate Bond Fund Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
664 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • US taxable investment-grade bonds returned -3.06% in Q4 of 2024, according to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, while gaining 1.25% for the full year, anchored by a late-spring and summer rally.
  • Sector allocation modestly dampened performance versus the benchmark Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond Index.
  • With credit spreads at very tight levels, corporate valuations are not that compelling, leading us to exercise a degree of restraint.

A man examines the inscription Bonds with a magnifying glass. Assessment of the value and profitability of securities. Investment. Terms and conditions. Face value. Raise money to finance new projects

Andrii Yalanskyi

Performance Summary

Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity Corporate Bond Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.45%2 -2.99% 2.82% 2.82% -2.23% 0.45% 2.49%
Bloomberg US Credit

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
664 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FCBFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FCBFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCBFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News