Smiths Group plc (SMGZY) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Smiths Group plc (OTCPK:SMGZY) H1 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 25, 2025

Roland Carter – CEO

Julian Fagge - CFO

Lushanthan Mahendrarajah – JPMorgan

Christian Hinderaker - Goldman Sachs

Martin Wilkie - Citi

Mark Jones – Stifel

Stephan Klepp - HSBC

Andrew Simms - Berenberg

Dylan Jones - Kepler Cheuvreux

Roland Carter

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'll start by providing a few opening remarks before handing over to Julian to walk us through the First Half numbers. I'll then come back to you to provide an update on the strategy, and we'll have plenty of time at the end for questions.

As I said in January, since becoming CEO, this time last year, the Board and I have been evaluating the options to maximize shareholder value. Despite making substantial progress with improved performance, the group still trades at a discount to our expected valuation. To address this, we will focus on our high-performance technologies for efficient flow and heat management through John Crane and Flex-Tek, and separate Smiths Interconnect via a sale, followed by Smiths Detection by either a U.K. demerger or sale. In parallel, we have increased our share buyback program to £500 million and will return a large portion of disposal proceeds to shareholders. As we execute this strategy, we will become a more focused business with a higher quality financial profile that has ample potential for growth and very significant value creation. We have made good progress since January, and I'll provide more detail later.

Turning to First Half performance. We delivered a strong set of financial results with growth across all key metrics. We enhanced returns to shareholders, invested in attractive bolt-on acquisitions, and maintained our focus on safety. Given this performance, I'm pleased to reaffirm our FY '25