  • The Allspring Small Company Growth Fund  generated a total return of -1.57% for the quarter, underperforming the 1.70% return of the Russell 2000 Growth Index.
  • For the three-month period, real estate, energy, and financials were among the largest contributors to performance.
  • Industrials, consumer discretionary, and information technology (IT) were among the largest detractors from performance in the quarter.

Market review

Similar to the third quarter, the direction of markets was entirely driven by changes in macroeconomic sentiment, with the election results having broad implications for both sector and style leadership in the quarter. Expectations for a

