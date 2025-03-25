Torrid Is Back To Super Elevated Valuations Despite Showing Little Improvement
Summary
- Torrid Holdings Inc. reported flat comps and pressured expense leverage due to the lack of a 53rd week, guiding for flat sales and EBITDA in FY25.
- The company plans to close up to 8% of its stores while launching new sub-brands, aiming for 7-10% of FY25 sales from these initiatives.
- Despite some improvements in SG&A and strategic execution, Torrid remains a turnaround story with elevated debt and no near-term growth prospects.
- Trading at a 20x earnings multiple, CURV stock's valuation is unjustifiable compared to better-performing retailers; it remains a Hold.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.