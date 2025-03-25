In late 2023, I recommended holding the preferred stock of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TEN), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited PERP PFD SER E (NYSE:TEN.PR.E) for its exceptional yield and the wide margin of safety
The 9.0%-Yielding Preferred Stock Of Tsakos Energy Navigation Is Highly Attractive Under Current Conditions
Summary
- I maintain a "hold" rating on Tsakos Energy Navigation preferred stock for its 9.0% yield and wide margin of safety amid economic uncertainty.
- The preferred stock offers a fixed 9.0% yield until May 2027, then a floating yield tied to the 3-month LIBOR, potentially reaching 11.7%.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation's preferred dividend is secure, supported by a low payout ratio, consistent common dividends, and reduced debt levels.
- Despite high cyclicality in the shipping industry, the preferred stock remains a safer investment compared to common stock, especially in volatile markets.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.