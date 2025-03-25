Fidelity Investment Grade Bond Fund Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
664 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • In mid-December, the Fed acknowledged that additional monetary easing would be dependent on further progress toward its inflation target.
  • Overall, sector allocation had a positive performance impact versus the benchmark Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.
  • During the fourth quarter, the global economic expansion proceeded but monetary and political uncertainty rose.

Bonds wording with up and down on USD dollar banknote for Bonds yield return of United States of America interest increasing and decreasing concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Summary

Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity Investment Grade Bond Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.44%2 -3.07% 1.59% 1.59% -2.18% 0.39% 1.86%

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
664 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FBNDX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBNDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBNDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News