Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Q4 2024 Review

Summary

  • Sector positioning contributed to the Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF's performance versus the Fidelity Limited Term Composite Index.
  • Except for the very front of the curve (six months and less), yields rose across the maturity spectrum during the quarter, with longer maturities (10+ years) rising most.
  • Among investment-grade categories, highest-quality (AAA) and short-term (1-3 years) securities fared best.
  • During the fourth quarter, the global economic expansion proceeded but monetary and political uncertainty rose.

Performance Summary

Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF - NAV Return Gross Expense Ratio: 0.25%2 -0.39% 5.03% 5.03% 1.55% 1.76% 2.11%

Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

