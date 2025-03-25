Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 25, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Travis Williams - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Paul Sternlieb - President and Chief Executive Officer

Darren Kozik - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Will Gildea - CJS Securities

Tom Hayes - C.L. King

Steve Silver - Argus Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Enerpac Tool Group's Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded March 25th, 2025.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Travis Williams, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Williams.

Travis Williams

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Enerpac Tool Group's second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. On this call today to present the company's results are Paul Sternlieb, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Darren Kozik, Chief Financial Officer. The slides referenced on today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, which you can download and follow along.

A recording of today's call will also be made available on our website. Today's call will reference non-GAAP measures. You can find a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the press release issued yesterday. Our comments will also include forward-looking statements that are subject to business risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risk include matters noted in our latest SEC filings.

With that, I will turn it over to Paul.

Paul Sternlieb

Thanks, Travis, and good morning. We were pleased with our performance in the quarter. Organic sales grew 5% year-over-year. We believe our performance continues to reflect above-market growth and strong execution in what remains a very soft industrial sector. EBITDA margins came