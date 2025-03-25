Allspring Small Company Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The S&P 500 Index rose 2.41% in Q4 2024, driven by optimism around government policy, interest rate cuts, and global conflict resolutions.
- The Allspring Small Company Value Fund underperformed the benchmark for the quarter.
- The consumer discretionary, real estate, and financials sectors were the primary contributors to performance, while the information technology (IT), materials, and health care sectors detracted from performance.
- Small-cap value investments are attractive due to expected Fed rate cuts, historical outperformance post-rate cuts, and a wide valuation gap with large-cap growth.
