Allspring Small Company Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index rose 2.41% in Q4 2024, driven by optimism around government policy, interest rate cuts, and global conflict resolutions.
  • The Allspring Small Company Value Fund underperformed the benchmark for the quarter.
  • The consumer discretionary, real estate, and financials sectors were the primary contributors to performance, while the information technology (IT), materials, and health care sectors detracted from performance.
  • Small-cap value investments are attractive due to expected Fed rate cuts, historical outperformance post-rate cuts, and a wide valuation gap with large-cap growth.

Market review

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) , continued its upward climb. Investors looked forward to more certainties on government policy, global

