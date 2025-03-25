4 Ideal March Buys From 49 "Safer" Dividends In 100 Barron's Sustainable Dogs

Fredrik Arnold
Summary

  • Calvert's ESG analysis identified 100 top sustainable companies, with 83 dividend payers, focusing on five categories: planet, workplace, customer, community, and shareholder.
  • Analysts predict 19.91% to 38.3% net gains for top ESG companies by March 2026, with Omnicom Group and Avient Corp leading potential returns.
  • Sixteen of 83 dividend-paying sustainable stocks show negative free-cash-flow margins, indicating potential cash flow issues and higher risk.
  • Regions Financial, Campbell's, Hormel, and HP Inc. are highlighted as "safer" investments with positive returns and free-cash-flow yields exceeding dividend yields.
Foreword

This article is based on 100 top sustainable companies as determined by Calvert Research and Management's annual review of more than 230 Environmental, Social and Governance [ESG] performance indicators, such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse-gas emissions, as reported in the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

