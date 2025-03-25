Fidelity Total Bond ETF Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
Summary

  • As Q4 began, the bond market was riding investors' expectation of two more Fed rate cuts totaling 50 basis points in 2024, and further reductions of up to 150 basis points (1.50%) in 2025.
  • In mid-December, the Fed acknowledged that additional monetary easing would be dependent on further progress toward its inflation target.
  • Yield-curve positioning had no material impact on relative performance. Among investment-grade categories, highest-quality (AAA) and short-term (1-3 years) securities fared best.
  • During the fourth quarter, the global economic expansion proceeded but monetary and political uncertainty rose.

Performance Summary

Fidelity Total Bond ETF - NAV Return Gross Expense Ratio: 0.36%2 -2.76% 2.36% 2.36% -1.54% 0.82% 2.21%

Fidelity Investments
Fidelity's mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves.

