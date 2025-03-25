Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of March 2025

Summary

  • Cobalt spot prices spiked 67% higher for the month following the DRC ban on cobalt exports for 4 months, to balance the oversupplied market.
  • Cobalt market news - China cobalt stocks jump as Congo exports ban sparks “Chaos”. China to add cobalt, copper, nickel & lithium in boost to state metal reserves.
  • Cobalt miners news - Congo miner Chemaf Resources Ltd. has abandoned a deal to sell itself to Chinese. Electra receives Letter of Intent (“LOI”) for proposed funding of $20 million.
Cobalt is a chemical element, symbol Co, used to create metal alloys

Welcome to the March 2025 cobalt miners news.

The past month saw cobalt prices spike 67% higher on news that the DRC banned cobalt exports for 4 months to help balance the market.

Cobalt price news

As of March 21, the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VALE, CMOC GROUP LIMITED [HKSE:3993], ZIJIN MINING GROUP [SSE:601899], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], HAVILAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED [ASX:JRV], ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS [TSXV:ELBM] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

