New data published on Monday reaffirm that US economic is still growing, and the odds remain low that a recession has started or is imminent. The rapidly changing state of tariffs could change the outlook, but for the moment economic activity
U.S. Economy Is Slowing, But Recession Risk Remains Low
Summary
- New data published on Monday reaffirm that US economic is still growing and the odds remain low that a recession has started or is imminent.
- It will take several weeks at a minimum before a clear picture via hard data begins to emerge on this month’s profile, but PMI survey data published yesterday suggest that the broad trend remains resilient.
- Economists are an increasingly gloomy lot and have raised their estimated risk of recession to the highest level in six months, according to a CNBC survey.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.