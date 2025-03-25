The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) NBF 23rd Annual Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) NBF 23rd Annual Financial Services Conference March 25, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Raymond Chun - President & Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Gabriel Dechaine

All right. I'd like to welcome the stage, Mr. Raymond Chun, the CEO -- President and CEO of TD Bank, and you've been in the job now for a little over a month, I guess. So very happy to have you join us here in Montreal. I look forward to this discussion.

I'd like to start off with a big picture one. We'll set the tariff situation aside, but for a moment anyway. You're an incoming CEO. There's a lot of moving pieces. Like how are you approaching the situation?

Raymond Chun

Well, listen, I mean, first of all, thanks for having me here, Gabe. I took over November 1 as COO, sort of having all the businesses reporting in and then February 1 took over. And I think we've been quite public to sort of make sure what the priorities will be for TD Bank. And the number one priority for every single leader at TD Bank is our AML remediation. And so that's where, certainly, we're spending a considerable amount of energy. I'm sure we're going to talk about that, Gabe.

The other part is that I did launch a significant comprehensive strategic review that we've been going through that process, and we're about 2/3 of the way through that process. And that will then help guide our direction forward. And I'd say number three is getting out and spending time with our clients, making sure that I'm hearing from them, what's important to our clients across not only Canada, the U.S., globally and then equally making sure that we're spending time with our colleagues. And so, that's