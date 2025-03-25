Yesterday was the 25th anniversary of the S&P 500's closing high during the Dot Com Bubble. After rallying 14% in the month leading up to its peak on 3/24/2000, the S&P would go on to fall 25% over the next year and
10 Baggers And 100 Baggers
Summary
- There are nineteen stocks in the index that have been "100-baggers" since 3/24/00, meaning they've gone up at least 10,000%.
- While you may think that tech stocks would dominate the list of biggest winners over the last 25 years, that's not the case.
- The only non-energy stock in the top five is bitcoin-holder MicroStrategy, which is up 2,867% since 3/23/20.
