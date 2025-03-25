Turbocharging The Stock Market Dip With The QLD Leveraged Tech ETF Product

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • The Nasdaq Composite Index and QQQ ETF have seen significant corrections due to tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty, and high valuations, but the long-term trend remains bullish.
  • Buying dips in QQQ has historically been optimal, but watch for a potential bearish reversal if QQQ closes below 477.40 at the end of March.
  • The ProShares Ultra QQQ ETF offers leveraged exposure, requiring careful risk management due to time decay and potential for reverse splits in deeper corrections.
  • Despite recent declines, I view the current correction as a compelling buying opportunity for QLD, with the potential for new record highs in the tech sector.
A graph moving up

Richard Drury

Fear and greed drive markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP:IND) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) product were the place to be in 2024 and 2023, as the index led the stock market with 28.64% and

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
29.88K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

