The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) National Bank 23rd Annual Financial Services Conference

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) National Bank 23rd Annual Financial Services Conference March 25, 2025

Unknown Speaker -

Aris Bogdaneris - Group Head, Canadian Banking

Unknown Speaker

I'd like to present, Aris Bogdaneris, Group Head Canadian Banking of the Bank of Nova Scotia or Scotiabank, whichever you prefer. Thanks for joining us again. excuse to come back to Montreal, I guess.

Let's start off with the you know, you've been in the seat for nearly two years now, I guess.

Aris Bogdaneris

18 months.

Unknown Speaker

18 months. Yeah. Nearly 2 years. So what's the biggest learning experience, at Scotia itself and then in Canadian banking, given your background Outside of Canada?

Aris Bogdaneris

I mean, the first big learning in my previous life, I oversaw banks in Russia, Moscow, and in Manila, Philippines. And the big learning for me that the gridlock in Toronto is equally Yeah. As in those cities. So, that was one learning. But, the more important learning, I think, that's interesting to share.

Branches are very important in this country, and the branch for me, what I've seen here, it's the sun, and everything is revolved around that that branch network. Your processes is revolved, the journeys are revolved, the people, the cost. It's very branch centric. And everyone said that about Canada, but when you come into the bank after 18 months and start to work in it, you realize how integral the branch is to the business model. And having said that then, what it also was a learning is that the digital opportunities are still very large in this country. That's one.

I think the other thing is more organizationally. Also, when you think about where I came from before, the way the banks are organized