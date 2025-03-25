Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands as one of the most complicated companies to make a compelling investment case for. The market has to price in a lot of subjective factors. CEO Elon Musk's political activities, his external businesses, and his firmly
Tesla: Love It Or Hate It, Buy The Dip (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s stock has recently been impacted by Elon Musk's political activities, falling EV demand, and price cuts, yet its AI and robotics potential remain strong.
- Despite a 93x earnings multiple, Tesla's long-term growth prospects in AI, FSD, and robotics make it a Strong Buy below $295.
- Tesla's innovations in autonomous driving, AI, and robotics, coupled with its manufacturing prowess, position it well for future earnings growth.
- The current dip in TSLA stock presents a significant buying opportunity, with the potential for substantial gains over the next decade.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.