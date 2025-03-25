Cebu Air: Upgrade To Strong Buy On Cash Flow Performance (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Cebu Pacific's stock is upgraded to a strong buy due to improved EBITDA estimates, cash flow performance, and a share repurchase program.
  • Despite a 14% drop in OTC value, the stock rose 12% on the Philippine Stock Exchange, reflecting better liquidity and currency adjustments.
  • Operational challenges include grounded aircraft due to engine issues and cost pressures, but long-term projections for 2025 are optimistic.
  • Cebu Pacific's focus on low-cost, domestic, and Asia-Pacific routes, combined with significant fleet growth, positions it well for future demand.
Airplane

tonyoquias/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In September, I added Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCPK:CEBUY) also known as Cebu Pacific to my coverage. Since then, the OTC ticker CEBUY lost 14% of its value. However, it should be noted that this is largely due to the lack of liquidity in

Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EADSF, RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

