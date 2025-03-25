GDX Vs. IAU: Why I Prefer IAU For Our Gold Exposure

Mar. 25, 2025 3:31 PM ETiShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), GDXIAU, GDX
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • As gold prices pushed over $3,000, we are observing increased investor interest in gold-related ETFs.
  • This article explains why I like iShares Gold Trust ETF better than VanEck Gold Miners ETF for gold exposure in our withdrawal account.
  • GDX is a solid idea, given its strong correlation with IAU and relatively weak correction with the SP500.
  • However, IAU correlates with S&P 500 even weaker than GDX.
  • IAU has also demonstrated far milder drawdowns than GDX during market downturns in the past.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Envision Early Retirement. Learn More »

Woman putting savings in a golden piggy bank while standing in front of a window.

Guido Mieth

GDX and IAU ETF: gold prices surpassed $3,000

Gold exposure is part of the core strategy in our withdrawal account to achieve stability. As you can see from the following screenshot, our exposure is provided via the

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited
9.5K Followers

Sensor Unlimited is an economist by training with a PhD, with a focus on financial economics. She is a quantitative modeler and for the past decade she has been covering the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry. She writes about asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets.

Sensor Unlimited contributes to the investing group Envision Early Retirement which is led by Sensor Unlimited. They offer proven solutions to generate both high income and high growth with isolated risks through dynamic asset allocation. Features include: two model portfolios - one for short-term survival/withdrawal and one for aggressive long-term growth, direct access via chat to discuss ideas, monthly updates on all holdings, tax discussions, and ticker critiques by request. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IAU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IAU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAU
--
GDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News