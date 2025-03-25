There are thousands of publicly-traded companies whose stocks trade in the U.S. stock market. Each has its own policy about whether it pays dividends and how much if it does. What do their dividend policies tell us about the quality of
Investing Risks And Returns By Dividend Policies
Summary
- Our study finds that dividend growers and initiators, the companies that either increased dividends or started paying them in the previous year, offer the highest annual returns at 10.4% with the lowest risk, although that risk is such that it doesn't exclude the potential to have a negative year.
- Excluding Dividend Growers and Initiators, however, lead to both substantially lower returns and higher levels of risk for investors.
- A company's ability to sustain and grow its dividends over time is a pretty good measure of its relative quality compared to companies that either don't grow their dividends, don't pay them, or in the worst case, cut them.
